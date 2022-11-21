IMPD: Person critically injured in near northeast side shooting

Officers responded to the intersection of East 38th Street and North Temple Ave around 12:45 a.m. Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was critically injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' near northeast side early Monday morning.

Around 12:45 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the intersection of East 38th Street and North Temple Avenue, two blocks east of North Keystone Avenue, for a report of a person shot.

There they located a person with an apparent gunshot wound/s who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police had not shared any additional information on the circumstances of the shooting, including the victim's identity or if any suspects had been identified, as of early Monday morning.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.