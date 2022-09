Officers responded to the intersection of Lafayette Road and Commercial Drive, just north of West 34th Street, shortly before 5 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was struck by a vehicle and killed on Indianapolis' west side Monday morning, IMPD said.

Shortly before 5 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Lafayette Road and Commercial Drive, just north of West 34th Street, on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

There they located a person who was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD accident investigators responded to the scene to look into the cause of the crash.