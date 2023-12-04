IMPD: Pedestrian hit, killed on northeast side

Around 5:45 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 46th Street and Brown Road, west of Emerson Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on the city's northeast side Wednesday morning.

Around 5:45 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 46th Street and Brown Road, a few blocks west of Emerson Avenue. Police found a man with traumatic injuries who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation leads police to believe a car traveling eastbound on East 46th Street hit the pedestrian in the road near Brown Road.

Breaking— @IMPDnews investigating after a man was hit and killed on E. 46th St. Driver stayed at scene. Avoid area. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/J6ELw3nlX5 — Gina Glaros (@ginaglaros) April 12, 2023

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with officers, IMPD said.

East 46th Street is expected to remain closed between North Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue for several hours Wednesday morning.