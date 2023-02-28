IMPD: Pedestrian critically injured in northeast side hit-and-run crash

Officers responded to the 4400 block of North Shadeland Avenue, just south of East 46th Street, shortly after 10 p.m. Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash on Indianapolis' northeast side Monday night, police said.

Shortly after 10 p.m., IMPD officers responded to the 4400 block of North Shadeland Avenue, just south of East 46th Street, for a report of a person hit by a car.

There they located a man in the street that appeared to have been hit by a vehicle that did not remain at the scene. The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, IMPD said.

A preliminary investigation leads officers to believe the man was walking in the middle of the road when he was hit. IMPD said there was no suspect vehicle information to release as of Monday night.