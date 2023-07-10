IMPD: Pedestrian killed in near east side hit-and-run crash

The crash happened Monday in the 1200 block of East Washington Street, just east of Southeastern Avenue, around 5:30 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car and died just east of downtown Indianapolis Monday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m. on July 10, officers responded to the 1200 block of East Washington Street, just east of Southeastern Avenue, for a report of a pedestrian struck.

Officers located a male who had apparently been hit by a car. He was taken in critical condition to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No car was at the scene when officers arrived, and police have not spoken with any witnesses to the crash.

IMPD crash investigators responded to the scene to begin their investigation.

