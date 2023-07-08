IMPD partners with Allison to distribute backpacks, school supplies to 800 kids

If you missed Saturday's event, there will be more opportunities for your family to participate.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Indianapolis police officers handed out hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies Saturday.

The department's Southwest District was at Allison Innovation Center on Cossell Road with around 800 backpacks to give to kids who stopped by.

Officers said they know it can be stressful for families to find all of the required supplies before the first day of school.

"It's a great way to help," said IMPD's Thomas Thompson. "They want to help the community in that need."

If you missed Saturday's giveaway, there are more opportunities before the start of the school year. Click here for more information.

Posted by IMPD Southwest District on Saturday, July 8, 2023