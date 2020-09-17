IMPD: One dead, one wounded in incident behind west side business

It happened early Thursday morning in the 3700 block of N. High School Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and another injured after an incident in an industrial area on the west side.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of North High School Road.

Metro Police told 13News they found two people with injuries, a man and a woman. IMPD described the woman's injuries as "trauma" that may be a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead.

A male who was also shot was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said two other people were involved in the incident, which took place behind a business. IMPD said it's not clear how the participants are connected or why they were at the business.