IMPD responds to three people shot on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers are on the scene of a west side shooting Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Lynn Street, near W. Michigan Street, on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found three people who had apparently been shot. IMPD says at least one victim is in critical condition.

IMPD confirmed to 13News that two of the victims have been taken to the hospital and one has died. One victim is reported as being in critical condition after being shot while the other suffered traumatic injuries and is currently in stable condition.

According to IMPD, there is not immediate threat to the area and there has not yet been an arrest made.