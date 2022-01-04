Man in critical condition after being rescued from pond by IMPD officers

Police found a man in a retention pond Tuesday around 12:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Southport Crossing Way, near East Southport Road and Interstate 65.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition after being rescued from a pond on Indianapolis' south side early Tuesday morning by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers.

Just after 12:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to a hotel in the 4300 block of Southport Crossing Way, near East Southport Road and Interstate 65. Officers were told that a man was swimming in a retention pond at the location and struggling to stay afloat.

Upon arriving on scene, an officer spotted the man swimming toward the shoreline. By the time officers got to the shoreline, the man was unresponsive and floating in the pond. An officer jumped into the pond and rescued the man with assistance from other officers, IMPD said.

The man was transported to St. Francis Hospital and listed in critical condition.