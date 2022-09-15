IMPD: Officers on scene of 'critical incident' after shots fired from east side building

Roads near the intersection of East 34th Street, North Arlington Avenue, and Massachusetts Avenue are expected to be closed for an extended time, police said.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers are on the scene of a "critical incident" after shots were fired from inside a building on the city's east side early Thursday morning.

Just before 12 a.m., officers were on an investigation in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue, near the intersection with East 34th Street and North Arlington Avenue, when shots were fired from inside a building.

No shots were fired by officers and no officers were injured in the incident, an IMPD spokesperson said.

Police set up a perimeter around the scene, and the person suspected of firing the shots has been contained to a particular area, police said.

IMPD is asking citizens to avoid the area Thursday morning. Roads around the intersection are expected to be closed for an extended time.