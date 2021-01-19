IMPD officers jump in to help raccoon cross street

The officers managed to get a leash on the raccoon and get it safely across the street.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers respond to all sorts of calls and emergencies, some of which end up being unusual.

For officers with the North District post, Monday was one of those unusual calls.

Officer were flagged down about a raccoon having trouble crossing Keystone Avenue. The officers managed to get a leash on the raccoon and get it safely across the street.

They then waited with it until it could be picked up and taken to animal control.