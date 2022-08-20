IMPD: Officers investigate deadly northwest side shooting

Indianapolis Metro Police officers got a call reporting a person shot around 1 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Fullwood Court.

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting on Indianapolis' northwest side.

Indianapolis Metro Police officers got a call reporting a person shot around 1 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Fullwood Court, which is just south of 46th Street and Moller Road. They discovered a person with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead, according to an IMPD spokesperson.

The spokesperson didn't share additional details, including what may have led to the shooting or whether they have a suspect in the case.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as additional information becomes available.