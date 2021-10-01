IMPD identifies officers who shot, killed woman on north side

Officers shot 36-year-old Jessie Leonard during an incident on Eugene Street Sept. 24.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD chief Randal Taylor has revealed the names of the officers involved in a shooting that killed a woman on the north side Sept. 24.

Four officers were identified:

Keith Shelton, a seven-year veteran

Joshua Smith, a three-year veteran

Joseph Reynolds, a two-year veteran

Dylan Sheets, a two-year veteran

In line with department policy, Taylor's release of the names comes after a threat assessment in order to protect officers' families.

The incident happened in the 500 block of Eugene Street. According to police, officers had attempted to pull over a woman driving a Honda Pilot at West 38th Street and MLK Street around 1:30 p.m. for a traffic infraction. When the officer tried to stop the SUV, it took off. The officer did not chase after it.

Then, just before 2:30 p.m., officers patrolling the area came across the Honda Pilot on Eugene Street.

While officers were securing the car for it to be towed, they noticed Leonard on the porch of a nearby home. As officers approached to talk to her, they claim she showed a gun.

IMPD said the officers told Leonard not to touch or make any movement toward the gun. According to police, she then reached for the gun and began pulling it out. That's when the four officers shot her.