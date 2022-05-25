IMPD officers enter building to help evacuate residents from apartment fire

Some of the officers had to be treated for smoke inhalation but were back on the job the same day.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — "Police! The apartment is on fire, you need to evacuate now!"

That's part of the audio captured by IMPD body-worn cameras during the harrowing moments officers ran into a burning apartment building to help residents evacuate to safety.

Police were at an apartment complex near 46th and High School Road last week when they heard yelling and smoke alarms going off.

They quickly realized one unit was on fire. Thankfully, no one was inside.

The officers rushed to get neighbors out and used fire extinguishers to get the fire under control.

One of those officers told 13News he's thankful to have been in the right place at the right time.

"Holy Smokes!"



On 5/25/22, IMPD officers responded to a disturbance on the NW side.



Once there, officers were alerted to an empty apartment with an active fire inside.



Watch the video below to see the heroic action of the officers!https://t.co/yPdRiKjHE7 — IMPD (@IMPDnews) June 2, 2022

"There is no second-guessing. There is a job to do and all four of us, we jumped in, no questions asked. We just did it," said IMPD's Brian Ramey.

Several of the officers had to get medical treatment after breathing in smoke but returned to work that same night.