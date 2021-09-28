Going for gold: IMPD officers show off cartwheeling skills

INDIANAPOLIS — It's never too early to start training for the 2024 Paris Olympics!
The IMPD Northwest District shared video of Officers Friel and Huffman cartwheeling at Municipal Gardens in the 1800 block of Lafayette Road.
Officer Huffman asked the kids who had the best cartwheel, and it appeared to be a split decision.
IMPD declared Officer Friel the winner for sticking her landing.
Both officers impressively held on to all of their equipment during the stunt as well.
Officer Huffman also cartwheeled with 13News over the summer and said he likes getting to know the families in the neighborhoods he patrols.
