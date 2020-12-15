IMPD officer replaces 81-year-old's stolen wagon

The officer used his own money to buy the woman a wagon she used to transport her groceries after she reported it stolen.

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer is getting recognition after a generous act for an east side resident.

IMPD East District posted about the kind gesture on its Facebook page. The department said and 81-year-old woman called to report someone had stolen a Red Radio Flyer Wagon from her shed. But it wasn't just any wagon. The woman used it to transport her groceries. The officer knew it was significant to her and her independence, so he took the report, but knew it was unlikely she'd ever see the wagon again.

So he decided to take matters into his own hands.

He used his own money to replace the stolen wagon with a new cart to transport her groceries.

When the officer presented the new cart to the woman, she said "she was sad when the wagon was taken but was happy that he made it all better again," according to the Facebook post.