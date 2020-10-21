IMPD officer injured after car crashes into building

The officer was entrapped in the vehicle for a short period of time.

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer was complaining of pain after an early morning crash Wednesday.

It happened just before 6 a.m. The officer crashed their patrol car into ULL Used Appliances, located on West Washington Street on Indy's near west side.

The officer was the only person involved.

Police said the officer was entrapped in the car for a short period of time. IFD assisted in getting the officer out safely.

#BREAKING | An @IMPDnews car has crashed into the ULL Used Appliances building on Washington St. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/576TfYUkSO — Frank Young (@FY3TV) October 21, 2020

Washington Street is blocked off from Warman Avenue to Tibbs Avenue as crews work to clean up the crash.