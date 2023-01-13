IMPD officer, another driver taken to hospital after near north side crash

The crash occurred when another driver hit an officer's vehicle from behind at the intersection of 30th and North Meridian streets, police said.

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer and another driver were taken to the hospital early Friday after a crash on Indianapolis' near north side.

The crash occurred around midnight near the intersection of 30th and North Meridian streets.

The officer was stopped at a red light on 30th Street when the police car was hit from behind by another vehicle, IMPD told 13News. Both cars sustained heavy damage.

The woman driving the other vehicle told officers she was distracted and showed no signs of intoxication, IMPD said.