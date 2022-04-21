IMPD officer, another driver sustain minor injuries in crash on Indy's southwest side

The crash occurred at the intersection of Mann Road and West Mooresville Road, just south of Kentucky Avenue, around 5 a.m. Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer and another driver sustained minor injuries in a crash on the southwest side of Indianapolis early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Mann Road and West Mooresville Road, just south of Kentucky Avenue.

IMPD said a car pulled into the path of an officer at the intersection, leading to the crash.

Both the officer and driver sustained minor injuries. They were checked out at the scene by medics and neither the officer or the other driver were transported to the hospital for further treatment.

The officer's car sustained significant front-end damage in the crash.