IMPD officer, 2 others injured in northwest Indy crash

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer and two other people were injured in a four-car crash on the northwest side of Indianapolis Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. at 56th Street and Georgetown Road.

An IMPD spokesperson confirmed to 13News that three people, including the officer, were involved in the crash and were transported to the hospital. All three were reported to be awake and breathing when they were taken to the hospital.

Each driver is submitting to a blood draw, which is procedure following an accident involving serious injury.