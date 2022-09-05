IMPD opens new Northwest District headquarters

It's the first facility built specifically for the police department since 1993.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD celebrated the grand opening of the new Northwest District headquarters Monday. The facility — the first built specifically for the police department since 1993 — is located at 4005 Office Plaza Blvd.

The department held a ribbon cutting Monday. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said the facility has the potential to reduce crime.

"As a meeting space, a safe haven, and a reassuring presence, a new IMPD headquarters has as much potential to strengthen police-and-city bonds as it does to reduce violent crime," Hogsett said.

The new headquarters is 14,000 square feet and has the following amenities:

35-seat community room

Office space

Gym

Kitchen

Holding cell

Two interview rooms

Bike room

Evidence/gun liaison room

Lactation/wellness room

District Commander Lorenzo Lewis called the opening of the building the "beginning of a new era on the northwest side."