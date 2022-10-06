IMPD: North Indianapolis shooting leaves 1 wounded

It happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday near 86th Street and Township Line Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was injured early Thursday morning in a shooting on Indianapolis' north side.

It happened in the 8400 block of Spyglass Drive, which is near West 86th Street and North Township Line Road.

IMPD officers answering a report of a shooting found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. An IMPD spokesperson said he was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

A police department spokesperson said a "person of interest" in the case is cooperating with investigators.