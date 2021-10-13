IMPD: Near-north side shooting claims one life

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after police discovered a body early Wednesday on Indianapolis' near-north side.
Officers were called to the area of 30th Street and Kenwood Avenue just before 1 a.m. on a report of a person shot.
Police found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives have been called.
