IMPD: Near-north side shooting claims one life

The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. Wednesday around 30th Street & Kenwood Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after police discovered a body early Wednesday on Indianapolis' near-north side.

Officers were called to the area of 30th Street and Kenwood Avenue just before 1 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

Police found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives have been called.



