IMPD: Homicide detectives investigating after near north side assault victim dies

Officers responded the intersection of West 22nd and Illinois streets on Feb. 20. The victim died on Sunday, nearly one week later.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are now investigating after a near north side assault victim died nearly one week later.

Around 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, officers responded to the intersection of West 22nd and North Illinois streets for a report of a person assaulted. There they located an unconscious man.

Medics at the scene believed the man was unconscious due to intoxication and he was taken to Methodist Hospital.

Later in the day, officers responded to the hospital after medical staff found multiple injuries on the man.

Aggravated assault detectives began an investigation, during which a man claimed responsibility for the victim's injuries. That man was released as the investigation continued, IMPD said.

On Sunday, Feb. 26, the victim died and homicide detectives took over the investigation.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will determine the man's exact cause of death and release his identity.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective David Miller at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email David.Miller2@indy.gov.