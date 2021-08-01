IMPD searching for woman missing from east side

Kirsten Brueggeman was last seen on cameras walking south on Shortridge Avenue toward East Washington Street around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 2.

Metro police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman missing from the east side of Indianapolis.

Kirsten Brueggeman, 26, was last seen walking south away from the Irish Mutt at 7041 E. 10th Street, near Shadeland Avenue, around 12:20 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. Brueggeman was seen on camera walking toward a closed bowling alley, then headed east past the Winner Woodworking Company on North Shortridge Road.

Cameras last saw her walking south on Shortridge Road toward East Washington Street, but it is not known if she made it all the way to Washington Street.

Brueggeman, a 5-foot-2-inch, 115-pound white female with brown hair and eyes, was last seen wearing a black, waist-length coat, blue jeans and a gray stocking cap. She was carrying a white bag.