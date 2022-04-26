IMPD searching for missing 17-year-old girl last seen on city's east side

Alexia Forte was last seen Sunday, April 24 around the 6400 block of East 14th Street, near North Arlington Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl from Indianapolis.

Missing Persons Detectives said Alexia Forte was last seen Sunday, April 24 on the city's east side around the 6400 block of East 14th Street, near North Arlington Avenue.

Forte is described as 5'6" tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last known to be driving a white 2008 Mazda6 with a license plate number 615BSA.

Detectives believe Forte may be in danger.

Anyone with information on Forte's whereabouts is asked to call 911, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.