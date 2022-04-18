IMPD seeks missing man last seen on Indy's southeast side

Alonzo Walker was last seen Saturday around 3 p.m. in the 4000 block of Stubbington Lane, near Southeastern Avenue and Five Points Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 40-year-old man who was last seen on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

IMPD missing persons detectives are looking for Alonzo Walker, who was last seen Saturday around 3 p.m. in the 4000 block of Stubbington Lane, near Southeastern Avenue and Five Points Road.

Police described Walker as 6' 3" tall, weighs 330 pounds, is bald and has brown eyes.

Walker was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored polo shirt and possibly flip flops.

IMPD asks anyone who locates him to "call 911 immediately." You can also call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, email missingpersontips@indy.gov or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.