IMPD searching for man with dementia missing from southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is searching for a 68-year-old man who is missing from the city's southeast side.
Roger Wallace was last seen around 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, walking north from 1400 E. County Line Road. He suffers from dementia and may need medical attention.
Wallace is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants with a blue stripe down the legs.
Anyone with information about Wallace's whereabouts should call 911 or the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.
