IMPD asks for help finding missing 21-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help finding a missing 21-year-old man.

Seth Retz, 21, of Indianapolis, was last seen Friday, April 1 at his home in the 9300 block of Stonebridge Drive, near Interstate 465 and Keystone Parkway on the city's north side.

Seth is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

IMPD said Seth is unfamiliar with the area and may not be able to find his way back home.

He was last seen wearing black and white tennis shoes, may have on pajama pants or dress pants, and the rest of his clothing is unknown.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is being asked to call 911 immediately.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.