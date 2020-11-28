IMPD searching for missing 75-year-old man who may be in danger

Police say Alvin Yates Jr. left home after breakfast Tuesday morning and hasn't been seen since.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are searching for a 75-year-old man reported missing from his northeast Indianapolis home.

Police say Alvin Yates Jr. was last seen Tuesday morning around 7:00 at his home on North Chester Avenue, near North Sherman Drive and East 30th Street. Investigators say he wore a suit to breakfast and left his cell phone at home.

Yates, who is driving his 2002 blue Ford Ranger pick-up truck, was reportedly making threats to harm himself after recently receiving medical results.

He is described as a 6-foot-3-inch, 235-pound Black male with gray hair and brown eyes.