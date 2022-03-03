IMPD searching for missing 36-year-old man

Nahum Smith was last seen Friday, Feb. 18 near the Greyhound bus station on South Illinois Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help finding a missing 36-year-old man.

Nahum Smith was last seen Feb. 18 near the Greyhound bus station at 350 S. Illinois St. He was wearing a black and gray hoodie, white thermal shirt, and tan pants. He was also wearing sock and slippers.

Police described Smith as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.