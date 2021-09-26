x
IMPD looking for 3 missing juveniles in Decatur Township

No other information, including a description of the juveniles, was immediately available. IMPD told anyone to call 911 if they find the missing juveniles.
Credit: Adobe Stock/BestStockFoto

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding three missing juveniles from Decatur Township.

IMPD tweeted the info on the missing juveniles Sunday shortly before 11 p.m.

Officers are reportedly looking in the area in hopes of finding them. 

IMPD told anyone to call 911 if they find the missing juveniles.

No other information, including a description of the juveniles, was immediately available.

Decatur Township is on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

