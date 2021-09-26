IMPD looking for 3 missing juveniles in Decatur Township

No other information, including a description of the juveniles, was immediately available. IMPD told anyone to call 911 if they find the missing juveniles.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding three missing juveniles from Decatur Township.

IMPD tweeted the info on the missing juveniles Sunday shortly before 11 p.m.

Officers are reportedly looking in the area in hopes of finding them.

Missing Persons Detectives are in the Decatur Township Area looking for three missing juveniles. Officers are canvassing the area in hopes of finding them. If located please dial 911 immediately. Further information to be provided shortly. #MissingPersons pic.twitter.com/EZKMu8c5rN — IMPD (@IMPDnews) September 27, 2021

Decatur Township is on the southwest side of Indianapolis.