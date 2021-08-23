Indianapolis police searching for 73-year-old man missing from downtown

Joseph Martin Alston Jr. was last seen on East Ohio Street near North Alabama Street Monday afternoon.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are asking for the public's help in locating a man missing from downtown Indianapolis.

Police are searching for 73-year-old Joseph Martin Alston Jr., who was last seen at 3:50 p.m. Monday in area of East Ohio Street and North Alabama Street. Investigators say Alston has been diagnosed with dementia.

He is described as a 5-foot-4-inch, 135-pound white male with gray hair and brown eyes. Alston was wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweatpants when he was last seen.

Police are asking that anyone who locates Joseph Alston calls 911 immediately. Tips about his whereabouts can also be called in to the IMPD Missing Persons Unity at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.