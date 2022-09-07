Missing Indianapolis man last seen on city's southwest side

Police said Dalton George was last seen in the 8700 block of Paddock Road, near West Mooresville Road in Camby.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help finding a missing 77-year-old man from Indianapolis.

Police said Dalton George was last seen on the city's southwest side in the 8700 block of Paddock Road, near West Mooresville Road in Camby.

George is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 139 pounds, and has white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

According to police, George has dementia.

Anyone with information on George's whereabouts is asked to call 911, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.