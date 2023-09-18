IMPD needs help finding missing man who has autism and cerebral palsy

Police said Scott Gaunt was last seen Sunday, Sept. 17 in the 2100 block of North Capitol Avenue, near West 21st Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Missing Persons detectives are asking for the public's help in locating a 29-year-old man who was last seen on the city's near north side.

Police said Scott Gaunt was last seen Sunday, Sept. 17 in the 2100 block of North Capitol Avenue, near West 21st Street.

Gaunt, who has autism and cerebral palsy, is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Gaunt may be in need of medical services.

Anyone with information on Gaunt's whereabouts is asked to call 911, the IMPD Mission Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.