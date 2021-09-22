IMPD asking for help finding missing 23-year-old woman last seen on city's northeast side

Alayia Smith was last seen Wednesday, Sept. 15 in the 3600 block of Bunker Hill Drive, near East 42nd Street and North Sherman Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 23-year-old woman last seen on the city's northeast side.

Police said Alayia Smith was last seen Wednesday, Sept. 15 in the 3600 block of Bunker Hill Drive, near East 42nd Street and North Sherman Drive.

Smith is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Smith has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and has both Type I and Type II diabetes. Police also said Smith has not had her medication and may need medical attention.

Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Jeremy Gray with the IMPD Missing Persons unit at 317-327-6160 or 911.