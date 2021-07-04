IMPD looking for missing 71-year-old man

According to IMPD, Groce suffers from symptoms of dementia and is blind in his right eye.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 71-year-old man who went missing on the city's east side.

John D. Groce was last seen Tuesday, April 6 shortly after 2 p.m. in the 3500 block of North Riley Avenue, near East 35th Street and Emerson Avenue.

Groce is described as 5’7" tall and weighing approximately 176 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and red, white and gray shoes.

According to IMPD, Groce suffers from symptoms of dementia and is blind in his right eye. Police said he may become combative if confronted.