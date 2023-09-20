IMPD marks 10 years since line-of-duty death of Ofc. Rod Bradway

Bradway was shot and killed Sept. 20, 2013 after responding to a domestic disturbance call at the Eagle Pointe Apartment complex.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday marks 10 years since IMPD Ofc. Rod Bradway was killed in the line of duty.

"I remember that morning. I remember getting that page," said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor.

Bradway was shot and killed after responding to a domestic disturbance call at the Eagle Pointe Apartment complex.

"The suspect Steven Byrdo, a 24-year-old convicted felon, was standing behind the door and ambushed Officer Bradway as he entered the apartment," said IMPD Commander Lorenzo Lewis. "The fatal shot went just above officer Bradway's body armor and into his chest."

Bradway risked his life to save a mother and her child.

"He gave the ultimate sacrifice for someone he didn't even know. But that's just the way he was," said Taylor.

IMPD Northwest District came together for Bradway's family to honor him during middle shift roll call.

"It's been 10 years, and he will not be forgotten, ever," said Ofc. Ryan Deakin.

A new memorial sign was unveiled with Bradway's photo and his end of watch - Sept. 20, 2013.

Officer Rod Bradway, EOW 9/20/13, was remembered and honored today at IMPD Northwest District by fellow IMPD officers. A memorial stone and sign will forever serve as a reminder of the ultimate sacrifice Officer Bradway made for the City of Indianapolis. pic.twitter.com/ANnlwNkKl9 — IMPD NW District (@IMPDNW) September 20, 2023

Something his family is proud of.

"We all kind of put our ideas together and I got ahold of DPW and sent me a couple of different proofs," said Deakin.

Deakin and others in the department made it happen.

A second honor was a memorial stone placed next to the peace bench for an officer who "faithfully served" his community until the day he died. Deakin said Wednesday's memorial sent a message to younger officers.

"It shows that this can happen. This is real. Officer Bradway gave the ultimate sacrifice and it's a possibility everyday you put on this uniform," said Deakin.

"We should never forget what those like Rod have done, given their lives for this city, for the people and for this department," said Taylor.