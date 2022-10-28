IMPD: Driver taken to hospital after 2-car crash ends with vehicle hitting power pole

The crash occurred along Shadeland Avenue just south of Community Hospital North around 4:30 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was taken to the hospital after a serious two-car crash on Indianapolis' northeast side early Friday morning.

IMPD officers responded to the intersection of North Shadeland Avenue and Carlton Arms Drive, just south of Community Hospital North, for a report of a crash shortly before 4:30 a.m.

One of the cars hit a power pole, knocking out power to many in the area for more than an hour. First responders pulled a man from the car. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, IMPD said.

Both directions of Shadeland Avenue in the area were blocked for around an hour, but reopened around 5:30 a.m.