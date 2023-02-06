IMPD: Man in custody after southeast side shooting, SWAT situation

IMPD officers responded to a house in the 5700 block of Tansy Court, near Interstate 465 and South Arlington Avenue, shortly before 7 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — One man was hospitalized and another taken into custody after a shooting and SWAT situation on Indianapolis' southeast side Sunday evening, police said.

Shortly before 7 p.m., IMPD officers responded to a house in the 5700 block of Tansy Court, near Interstate 465 and South Arlington Avenue, for a report of a person shot.

There they located a man in a front driveway with an apparent gunshot wound who was transported to Eskenazi Hospital and last listed in stable condition, IMPD said.

Officers spotted several women inside the house who came out shortly after, police said.

The officers were then told that the shooting suspect was still inside the house, and determined the man was unwilling to come out.

IMPD SWAT and negotiators responded to the scene, and were able to convince the suspect to come out of the house around 9:45 p.m.

Animal control was called to the scene to take control of several dogs from the house, police said.