IMPD: Man dead after northwest side crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead following a crash on Indianapolis' northwest side Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 8 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the crash at the intersection of West 62nd Street and Georgetown Road.

A man was transported to St. Vincent Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. IMPD said it was not known whether the man died as a result of injuries from the crash or a medical event.

Officers learned the man was driving northbound on Georgetown Road at West 56th Street when he hit multiple vehicles and continued northbound. The car then hit three more cars at West 62nd Street and came to a stop.

A passenger in the car was injured. No occupants in any of the other cars were injured, police said.