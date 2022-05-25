x
Man critically injured in early-morning crash on Indy's near east side

The crash happened around 3 a.m. in the 900 block of North Sherman Drive, near 10th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was critically injured in an early-morning crash on Indianapolis' near east side Wednesday.

IMPD officers responded to the crash in the 900 block of North Sherman Drive, south of 10th Street, around 3 a.m.

A witness driving behind the car told police they saw the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on North Sherman Drive when sparks came from the bottom of the car and the driver lost control, sideswiping a tree.

The male driver of the car was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. 

Police said it was not raining at the time of the crash, the cause of which is under investigation.

