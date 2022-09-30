IMPD: Person found dead in east side home following fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Police and fire officials are investigating after a male was found dead in a home on Indianapolis' east side following a fire Friday morning.
Shortly after 4 a.m., fire crews responded to a home in the 2200 block of North Arlington Avenue, just north of East 21st Street, for a report of a residence fire with possible entrapment.
There they found the male, whose identity has not been shared by authorities, dead inside the home and determined there had been a fire.
An investigation will try to determine whether the male died before or as a result of the fire.
Arson and homicide investigators responded to the scene.
The cause of the fire is also under investigation.
There were no other injuries reported.
