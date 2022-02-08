IMPD looking into woman missing since Feb. 1

Paris Williamson was last seen in Shelbyville on Feb. 1.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking if anyone has seen 33-year-old Paris Williamson to reach out to the department.

According to family, Williamson was last seen in Shelbyville on Feb. 1. The family said she has not been seen or heard from since. She is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. She has brown eyes and long black hair.

Her family reported her missing on Friday, Feb. 4 after getting a call from her job, saying she had not shown up for work all week.

Williamson's car is also missing, according to her family. She was driving a silver Chevy Impala with Indiana license plate 394NFV.

IMPD told 13News Williamson's disappearance is an active missing person investigation. Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call 911 or contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at missingpersonstips@Indy.Gov and 317-327-6160. People can also call or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

‼️MISSING‼️ Paris Williamson (33) Indianapolis, Indiana January 31, 2022 Paris was last seen on County Line Rd &... Posted by Attempt to Locate on Monday, February 7, 2022

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.