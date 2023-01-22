UPDATE: IMPD safely locates missing woman

Rashonda Banks was possibly abducted Sunday morning during an attempted robbery.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed a missing woman believed to be in extreme danger Sunday morning was safely located Sunday afternoon.

Rashonda Banks, 24, was last seen Sunday morning in the area 27th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street. Police indicated Banks could be connected to an attempted armed robbery with shots fired that occurred around 6:30 a.m. Sunday on West 27th Street.

Banks was with a man listed as the vicim of the robbery in an IMPD police report, and the report also indicates that she may have left with the suspect in the robbery.

Police suspected Banks was with Dequan Mathews in a tan Chevy Malibu.

Mathews and the car were also located, according to police.

**LOCATED** Rashonda Banks has been safely located. DeQuan Mathews and the tan Chevy Malibu have also been located. Detectives want to thank the community for their assistance in this case. There is no further information at this time. https://t.co/tTSyglIHIZ pic.twitter.com/e2Lg5Cbavp — IMPD (@IMPDnews) January 22, 2023

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.