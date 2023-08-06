x
IMPD looking for missing woman in need of medical assistance

Geraldine Shidler, 81, was last seen Aug. 6 in the 1000 block of South Fleming Street.
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for help locating a missing woman believed to be in need of medical assistance. 

Geraldine Shindler, 81, was last seen Aug. 6 in the 1000 block of South Fleming Street. She is described as 5 feet 3 inches, 250 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. 

She is believed to be driving a red 2010 Suzuki SX4 with plate number D950XC.

Anyone with information is asked to dial 911 immediately and contact the IMPD Missing Persons, Detective E. Parrish, at 317-327-6160.

Related Articles

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?  

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.                                        

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.                                       

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.      

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.

