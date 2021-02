Noah Stafford went missing this morning. He was located and is now safe, according to police.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD missing persons detectives say they have been successful in locating a missing 11-year-old boy on the far west side of Indianapolis.

Noah Stafford, 11, was last seen by his older brother at 5 a.m. Sunday and when his father woke up at 9:50 a.m., he was gone from their house near West 10th Street and Raceway Road.

Police updated their missing persons alert shortly after it went out saying Stafford was located and has been reunited with his family.