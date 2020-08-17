Missing 55-year-old Indianapolis man located out of state

INDIANAPOLIS — UPDATE: Police say Donald Smith has been located out of state and is safe.
IMPD detectives are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 55-year-old man.
Police say Donald Smith has a medical condition that requires him to take medication and he has not had his meds.
He is either wearing a sleeveless shirt or a Hawaiian shirt. He most likely will be wearing a black hat with “Beatles” written on it in white lettering.
He has a tattoo on one arm of the Wile E Coyote and road runner and he has a bull dog on the other arm.
He wears gold wire rimmed glasses and his beard is more gray than portrayed in the picture.
He is driving a 1999 White Nissan Altima with a possible Indiana Handicapped License Plate of D794WZ. There is a small broken triangular window in the back one side of the car.
He has his reddish-brown Chihuahua named Bella with him.
If you have information of Donald Smith's whereabouts, please contact the IMPD non-emergency number at 317-327-3811 or 911. Missing Persons can be reached at 317-327-6160.