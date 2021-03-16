IMPD looking for missing 45-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Missing Persons detectives are asking for the public's help in locating a 45-year-old woman. Kishon Norwood is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Norwood was last seen on March 2, 2021, leaving the 3200 block of Central Ave and going to East 38th Street and N. College Ave.

Norwood was intoxicated the last time she was seen. She suffers from multiple sclerosis and is in poor health, according to police.



If you have information on her whereabouts, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, 911, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).