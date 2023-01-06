IMPD looking for missing 41-year-old woman

Georgette Collins is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 112 pounds, according to IMPD. She has blond hair and brown eyes.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is looking for a missing 41-year-old woman.

The department tweeted Friday, asking for the public's help in finding Georgette Collins.

Collins is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 112 pounds, according to IMPD. She has blond hair and brown eyes. IMPD did not specify when or where Collins was last seen.

Collins also went missing in December 2022. Police eventually found her safe three days later.

Georgette is described as 5’7", 112 pounds, blond hair, and brown eyes. If located, please call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/GP3nRHigdU — IMPD (@IMPDnews) January 6, 2023

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.